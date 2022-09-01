SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.74

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.74 and last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 17583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
SAP Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
