SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.74

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.74 and last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 17583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

