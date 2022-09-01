Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.11.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. Schindler has a twelve month low of $169.40 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

