Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

SDGR stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $66.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

