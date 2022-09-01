Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 254,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 50,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

