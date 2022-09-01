Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

