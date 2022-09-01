Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of STX opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

