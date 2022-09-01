Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

