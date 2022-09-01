Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.12

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.12 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 2765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,560. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.