Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.66 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. Semtech has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

