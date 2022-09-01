Sentinel Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $160,956.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,861,529,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,303,574,307 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.