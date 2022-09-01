SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of S stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 363,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,873. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

