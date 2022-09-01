Shadow Token (SHDW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $59,938.49 and approximately $58.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
Shadow Token Profile
Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.
Shadow Token Coin Trading
