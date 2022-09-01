Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 97,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,780,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

SHCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

