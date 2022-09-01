SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $71,847.76 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $71,847.76 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.87 or 0.07850887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00160730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00279693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00766593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00579147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

