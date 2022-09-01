Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,048. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $636.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.