Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Drops By 9.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 720,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE AKA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $261.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

