Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Drops By 7.0%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,443. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 248.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 103.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

