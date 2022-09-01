Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rises By 6.7%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 34,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,758,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

