Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declines By 13.3%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 816,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 676,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of -231.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

