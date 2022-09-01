Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Increases By 7.7%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ACDI stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Thursday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.