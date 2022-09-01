Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Drops By 11.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 956,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

