Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Drops By 12.6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 1,573,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,788. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

