Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Grows By 6.3%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

