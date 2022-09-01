Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases By 5.8%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
BHB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 793,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 749,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
