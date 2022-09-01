Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases By 5.8%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 793,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 749,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

