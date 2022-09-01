Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 9.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

