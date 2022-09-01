Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 14.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,204. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

