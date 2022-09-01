Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Drops By 9.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,543,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 9,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

