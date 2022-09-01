Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Rises By 5.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 446,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BXC traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 4,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,910. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BlueLinx by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

