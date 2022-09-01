Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 6.7%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,169. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

