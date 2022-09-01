Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Decreases By 8.4%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

