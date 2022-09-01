Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 11.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 119,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CF Industries by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

