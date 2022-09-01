Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Expands By 5.4%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.62. 26,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,330. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

