Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 11.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.05. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

