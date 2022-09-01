Short Interest in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Drops By 12.7%

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 994,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CI Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CI Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 466,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CIXX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

