Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Expands By 12.2%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $309,718.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $162,960. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CION Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CION stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 305,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,787. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $549.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.