Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Declines By 12.9%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clever Leaves presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

