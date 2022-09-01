Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Grows By 11.5%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CompX International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CIX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911. CompX International has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $28.75.

CompX International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CompX International Company Profile

In related news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

