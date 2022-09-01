Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Decreases By 9.8%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.5 days.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CAAP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.32. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.91.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 403,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 42.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.