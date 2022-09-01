Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Grows By 7.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
CRH Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,943. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
CRH Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
