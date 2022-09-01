Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Grows By 7.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CRH Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,943. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

