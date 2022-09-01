Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Grows By 12.9%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAOOW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,965. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crypto 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,754,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.