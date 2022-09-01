Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Drops By 12.2%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 25,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 493,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

