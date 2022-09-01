Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Drops By 12.2%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 25,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
CSX Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 493,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
