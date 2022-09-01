Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Drops By 16.0%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CULL remained flat at $11.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and a PE ratio of 33.00.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

