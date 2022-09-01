Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Decreases By 10.9%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

