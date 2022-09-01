Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Rises By 5.3%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 1,350,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

