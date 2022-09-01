Short Interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Decreases By 11.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.