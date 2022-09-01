Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Drops By 10.2%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 6,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,709. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DESP. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Further Reading

