Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declines By 14.0%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $188.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.