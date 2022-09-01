Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declines By 9.1%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

