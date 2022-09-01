Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Grows By 5.9%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP remained flat at $0.93 on Thursday. 29,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,850. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.