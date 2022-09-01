Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Rises By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWH. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

GWH stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 1,122,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.13.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.